×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | senate

House Republicans' Israel-Only Aid Bill Opposed in Senate, by Biden

Tuesday, 31 October 2023 08:49 PM EDT

Senators from both parties voiced doubts on Tuesday about House Republicans' plan to provide $14.3 billion in aid to Israel by cutting Internal Revenue Service funding, without providing aid to Ukraine, and Democratic President Joe Biden threatened to veto the bill were it to pass.

In the first major legislative action under new Speaker Mike Johnson, House of Representatives Republicans unveiled a standalone supplemental spending bill only for Israel on Monday.

This is despite President Joe Biden's request for a $106 billion package that would include aid for Israel and Ukraine and funding to boost competition with China in the Indo-Pacific as well as security along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Republicans have a 221-212 majority in the House, but Biden's fellow Democrats control the Senate 51-49. To become law, the bill would have to pass both the House and Senate and be signed by Biden.

The top Senate Democrat said the Republican bill would be dead on arrival in the upper chamber, even if it passed the House.

"The bottom line is it's not a serious proposal," Senate Democratic Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, told reporters.

The administration said Biden would veto such a bill were it to reach his desk.

"This bill is bad for Israel, for the Middle East region, and for our own national security," the White House's Office of Management and Budget said.

Senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate said he felt the four issues needed to be addressed.

"We need to treat all four of these areas, all four of them, Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and the border," McConnell told reporters.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Johnson on Tuesday after testifying in the Senate. At the hearing, Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Ukraine needed continued U.S. assistance to win its fight against Russian invaders.

Blinken told reporters: "It was a very good meeting. I appreciate the opportunity. I'll leave our conversation at that."

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said they had discussed issues including Biden's request for support for Ukraine and Israel.

Republicans are expected to pass the legislation in the House as soon as this week.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Senators from both parties voiced doubts on Tuesday about House Republicans' plan to provide $14.3 billion in aid to Israel by cutting Internal Revenue Service funding, without providing aid to Ukraine, and Democratic President Joe Biden threatened to veto the bill were it...
israel, senate
359
2023-49-31
Tuesday, 31 October 2023 08:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved