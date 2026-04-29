Trump Urges Israel to Limit Attacks on Lebanon

President Donald Trump has urged Israel to limit its military operations in Lebanon to "surgical" strikes, warning against a broader escalation that could derail ceasefire efforts, Axios reported Wednesday.

"I told Netanyahu he has got to do it more surgically. Not knock down buildings. He can't do it. It is too terrible and makes Israel look bad," Trump said in a phone interview with the outlet amid rising tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border.

The comments come as a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is only partially holding, with each side attacking the other.

Israeli forces continue operations in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah has launched rockets and drones at Israeli troops and border communities.

Israeli officials have signaled growing frustration with U.S. pressure for restraint and are pushing for a wider campaign if diplomacy fails.

According to Channel 12, Israel has asked Washington to limit its diplomatic push with Lebanon to a "2–3 week timeframe," warning that continued Hezbollah attacks are eroding Israeli deterrence.

If no agreement is reached by mid-May, Israel is expected to seek Trump's approval for an expanded military offensive.

The Trump administration, however, is urging caution, with officials emphasizing the need to "show restraint" and allow space for negotiations.

U.S. officials argue that Hezbollah is attempting to "provoke, attack, and then blame Israel" to derail talks, while Washington increases pressure on both Hezbollah and the Lebanese government.

At the same time, regional tensions are expanding beyond Lebanon.

On Wednesday, the Israeli navy intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla, a large international aid convoy attempting to breach Israel's naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, in waters near Greece, according to activists and Israeli media reports.

Flotilla organizers said Israeli forces boarded vessels using "lasers and semi-automatic assault weapons," jammed communications, and ordered passengers to return to port.

Israeli officials have defended the operation, with Defense Minister Israel Katz imposing sanctions on the flotilla's fundraising, alleging ties to Hamas.

Activists dispute his claims.

The developments highlight mounting pressure on U.S. diplomacy as it seeks to prevent a broader regional conflict.

A renewed war in Lebanon, coupled with tensions over Gaza and negotiations involving Iran, could further complicate efforts to stabilize the region.