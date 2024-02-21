Rep. Ritchie Torres Leaves Progressive Caucus Over Israel-Hamas Views

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., is no longer a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus after splitting with members over their stance on the Israel-Hamas war, reports Axios.

He was removed from the website sometime in December/January and is the second member to leave the group over opposing views on the war, now in its fourth month.

Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., left the CPC in November after voting to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for her rhetoric in the wake of Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7, including her use of the term, "from the river to the sea."

Tlaib is a member and one of the vice chairs of the caucus.

Like many Democrats, Frankel and Torres have proclaimed unwavering support for Israel. Some members of the CPC have pushed for a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Torres has abstained from calling for a ceasefire.

Neither he nor his office have responded to requests for a comment.