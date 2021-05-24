Josh Hawley Discusses Resolution Condemning Anti-Semitism

Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., appeared on Fox & Friends Monday to discuss his resolution condemning anti-Semitic rhetoric and why it must stop, and said that congressional Democrats were contributing to the problem.

Hawley told Fox & Friends that “I’m surprised he took this long, and it shouldn’t have. But now he [President Joe Biden] needs to call members of his own party and tell them it is time to stop this rhetoric. When they say things like calling Benjamin Netanyahu an ethno-nationalist on the floor of the United States Congress, when you call Israel an apartheid state as Democrat members have done on the floor of the United States Congress — that’s incendiary rhetoric, Brian [Kilmeade]. And we’ve had almost 200 instances of violence reported now against Jewish Americans. Again, that is just reported. We don’t know what else is out there. That’s too many. That’s too much. And this rhetoric is contributing to it, and it’s got to stop.”

According to Newsweek, Hawley was citing statistics from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which reported that there were 193 antisemitic attacks during the week after the recent conflict in Gaza began, almost a 50 percent from the 131 recorded the previous week.