McConnell: 'Terrorists Worldwide Will Be Emboldened by Our Retreat'

Issuing a scathing rebuke of the Biden administration, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., warned terrorists will not stop fighting the United States "because our politicians grow tired of fighting them."

"Terrible things happen when terrorists are allowed to operate freely," McConnell wrote in a statement Thursday night, just hours after at least a dozen U.S. service members were killed by a pair of ISIS-K suicide bombings. "This murderous attack offers the clearest possible reminder that terrorists will not stop fighting the United States just because our politicians grow tired of fighting them.

"I remain concerned that terrorists worldwide will be emboldened by our retreat, by this attack, and by the establishment of a radical Islamic terror state in Afghanistan. We need to redouble our global efforts to confront these barbarian enemies who want to kill Americans and attack our homeland."

McConnell gave his condolences to the lives of American service members lost.

"It is sickening and enraging to hear that at least 12 United States service members have been killed and more have been injured at the hands of terrorists in Kabul," his statement began.

"Americans' hearts are breaking for our service members and diplomats. They are doing heroic work to rescue American citizens and Afghan partners in the predictably chaotic wake of the President’s decision to withdraw. I am praying for the families of these fallen Americans, for their injured comrades, and for all our personnel in harm's way."

McConnell added his condolences for the innocent Afghan lives – reportedly around 60 – lost in the bombings outside the Kabul airport.

"Our sympathies are also with the families of the innocent Afghans whom the terrorists killed today, and all the vulnerable Afghans who are risking everything in desperate efforts to escape the Taliban's impending rule," McConnell's statement continued. "Our partners in a long fight against terror deserve better than the dark fate that will await them after the last military aircraft has departed."