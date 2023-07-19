'Whistleblower X' Ziegler: Special Counsel Urgently Needed

President Joe Biden's Justice Department has obstructed the investigation into Hunter Biden's felony tax crimes, IRS investigator whistleblowers allege, calling for an independent special counsel to be called.

DOJ officials and Democrats before the three-committee hearing Wednesday in Congress are attempting to explain away obstruction under the guise of prosecutorial discretion. U.S. Attorney David Weiss in Delaware began his investigation into Hunter Biden under former President Donald Trump.

But Joe Ziegler, revealed Wednesday as "Whistleblower X," was convinced that not only were the felony charges for Hunter Biden justified, but they could not be dropped in lieu of a plea deal for a misdemeanor by IRS and DOJ protocol, provided the felony was deemed justified by the criminal division of the IRS.

"While the impression was that the U.S. attorney in Delaware has essentially the powers of

special counsel in this case, free rein to do as needed, as is clearly shown, this was not the case," Ziegler said in his opening statement. "The U.S. attorney in Delaware in our investigation was constantly hamstrung, limited, and marginalized by DOJ officials as well as other U.S. attorneys."

Ziegler testified alongside fellow whistleblower Gary Shapley, his supervisor, and he is urging a special counsel to be appointed to take over Weiss' investigation because of the evidence of obstruction by the Biden DOJ.

"I still view that a special counsel for this case would have cut through the toughest problems that continues to make problems for this case," Ziegler said.

"I would ask Congress and the administration, after reviewing the facts, to consider a special

counsel for this case as well as consider the appropriateness of this special counsel taking under their authority all the related cases and spin-off investigations that have come forward from this investigation, related cases that I believe are subject to the same problems and difficulties we had."