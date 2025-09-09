IRS Fires Key Obama-Era Aide in Tea Party Targeting

The Internal Revenue Service has reportedly fired Holly Paz, a senior official and longtime deputy to Lois Lerner, over her role in the Obama-era Tea Party targeting scandal, multiple sources confirmed in an online report.

The move marks the latest step by acting IRS Commissioner and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to "de-weaponize" the agency.

Paz, who most recently led the IRS Large Business and International Division, was terminated Monday after being placed on administrative leave last month following an internal review. She previously served as Lerner's top aide when the IRS came under fire in 2013 for applying heightened scrutiny to conservative groups applying for tax-exempt status. A Treasury inspector general report later confirmed that "inappropriate criteria" were used, sparking years of litigation and congressional hearings.

Bessent, who has been working closely with IRS leadership and high-profile whistleblowers, is also highlighting policies such as the new "no tax on tips" initiative, while pledging reforms to improve taxpayer services and curb partisan bias.

Paz's dismissal comes amid mounting scrutiny of IRS work units created in recent years to audit pass-through businesses, which Republicans warn could revive political targeting concerns. Her removal is being seen as part of a broader effort to restore public trust in the agency.