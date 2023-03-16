IRS Taxpayer Advocate: Rethink Funding Boost

The Internal Revenue Service's national taxpayer advocate is calling on Congress to reconsider how the nearly $80 billion in additional funding allocated to the agency will be spent.

National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins wrote in a blog post on Thursday that the Inflation Reduction Act "allocated the funds in a manner that does not address the needs of U.S. taxpayers, including individuals, families, and businesses."

She added, "The top tax administration priority now should be to improve taxpayer service, particularly after the struggles of the last few years, and to do that, the IRS needs more funding in the taxpayer services and [business systems modernization] accounts."

According to Collins, "The additional funding provided by the IRA, while appreciated and welcomed, is disproportionately allocated for enforcement activities and should be reallocated to achieve a better balance with taxpayer service needs and IT modernization. We need to put taxpayers first."

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., a member of the Senate Finance Committee, made a similar statement last month when he said, "anything that's not used directly for taxpayer services, any dollars that don't go into taxpayer services, ought to be frozen, frozen in place until the IRS submits a plan."