Ireland PM to Pitch $6.1B US Investment to Trump

Ireland's prime minister reportedly plans to discuss $6.1 billion in planned investments when he visits President Donald Trump at the White House next week.

Irish Taoiseach, or prime minister, Micheal Martin is expected to highlight billions of dollars in new investments in the United States during his annual St. Patrick's Day visit to Washington — a trip that reflects how world leaders increasingly arrive at the White House ready to announce major economic commitments under Trump's presidency.

Irish companies are preparing to unveil roughly $6.1 billion in planned investments in the United States, including major projects aimed at expanding manufacturing, construction, and data center infrastructure, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Among the investments, sustainable packaging giant Smurfit Westrock plans to commit about $5 billion over five years, while building solutions company Kingspan intends to invest $1 billion. Nutrition firm Glanbia is expected to add another $100 million.

Irish firms are also expanding projects tied to the booming U.S. data center industry, including work supporting Amazon facilities and other tech infrastructure.

Companies such as CEL Critical Power, H&MV Engineering, and Midland Steel are increasing operations tied to power systems, electrical infrastructure, and construction technology for major American data centers.

Jenny Melia, CEO of Ireland's trade and innovation agency Enterprise Ireland, said Irish companies are already investing in the U.S. at milestone levels.

"We are now at record levels of investment," Melia said, the Journal reported.

The White House has framed the announcements as proof that Trump's economic agenda is drawing investment back into the United States.

"World leaders used to come to the White House and walk away with billions in taxpayer-funded freebies," White House spokesman Kush Desai said.

"Now they're bringing trade and investment deals — because they know President Trump means business and that America under his leadership is the hottest country in the world."

Martin's visit follows a long-standing diplomatic tradition: Irish leaders have presented a ceremonial bowl of shamrocks to the U.S. president each year since the 1950s as part of St. Patrick's Day celebrations aimed at strengthening Irish-American ties.

However, the visit is not without controversy at home.

Some Irish politicians have criticized the meeting due to U.S. military action in Iran and have questioned whether the symbolic ceremony should proceed.

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik recently called on Martin to reconsider presenting the traditional shamrocks to Trump, the Irish Star reported.

Meanwhile, the visit also comes amid ongoing tensions between Trump and European leaders over trade and migration policies.

Trump has previously criticized the European Union as weak and accused some European countries, including Ireland, of benefiting disproportionately from U.S. economic ties, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector.

Despite those disputes, the Irish government says the new investment commitments underscore the strength of the economic relationship between the two countries.

Martin said the projects reflect a partnership that extends beyond simple trade statistics.

For Trump, the announcements also reinforce a broader pattern.

In recent months, leaders from countries including Saudi Arabia, Japan, South Korea, and Qatar have paired White House visits with large-scale investment pledges in American projects — part of a growing trend as global governments and companies look to expand their footprint in the U.S. economy.