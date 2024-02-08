Ravelo: Imperfect System Fails Those Who've Given Everything

OPINION

In a nation built on principles of justice, compassion, and honor, there are moments when we must confront the stark realities of an imperfect system — one that can fail even those who have given everything for its cause.

The plight of the Moreno family is one such painful reminder of the shortcomings in our immigration policies and the urgent need for reform to aid Gold Star families.

U.S. Army Private First-Class Luis A. Moreno was just 19 years old when he made the ultimate sacrifice for his country during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

His unwavering dedication to duty and the selflessness of his service should serve as an enduring testament to the values we hold dear as Americans.

Yet, tragically, it is the Moreno family's ongoing struggle for justice and unity that underscores the contradictions in our national conscience.

At the core of this profound injustice lies the refusal of a visa to Mr. Manuel Moreno, the father of Pfc. Moreno.

This denial traces back to a minor incident in 1992 when he was listed as a suspect in the Border Patrol's human trafficking list.

This incident involved his temporary detention for providing ground transportation to two undocumented Dominicans in Puerto Rico.

Although this act is unlawful and not supported by our organization, it was a widespread practice at that time to assist fellow Dominicans in need in the Puerto Rican Island.

However, it's essential to note that this incident did not lead to any arrests, convictions, legal proceedings, or deportations.

Mr. Moreno has openly acknowledged his past mistake and has paid a severe price for it through the tragic loss of his son, who served our nation dutifully.

What is profoundly troubling is the recent shift in immigration laws, which appears to prioritize convicted felons and undocumented migrants over families like the Morenos who have already sacrificed so much.

This imbalance in our immigration policy is not only unjust; it is a painful reminder to the Moreno family that their service and their loss have been overshadowed by bureaucratic indifference.

Pfc. Moreno's father, Mr. Manuel Moreno, currently resides in the Dominican Republic, and the denial of his visa has left this family in a state of heartbreaking separation.

It's crucial to acknowledge that Pfc. Moreno would have never given his life for this country if he knew this country would do this to his family.

The health conditions of both parents are deteriorating, intensifying the urgency of this matter. As the days turn into weeks, the Moreno family's suffering serves as a stark reminder that, despite our rhetoric and ideals, the very system they sacrificed for has let them down.

It is incumbent upon us, as a society and a nation, to rectify this grave injustice.

The promise of America is one of unity, compassion, and the unwavering support of those who have given their all for its principles. It is time for us to honor that promise by advocating for the swift reunion of the Moreno family and the reevaluation of immigration policies that have allowed this situation to persist.

As we contemplate the values that define us as a nation, let us not forget the sacrifice of Pfc. Moreno and the enduring pain endured by his family. Let us stand together to ensure that justice is served, and that the principles for which our brave servicemen and women lay down their lives are upheld not only on the battlefield but also in our actions as a society.

In the memory of Pfc. Moreno and in the name of justice, let us unite in our demand for change and work tirelessly to correct the profound miscarriage of justice that has befallen this Gold Star family.

(More information may be found here - regarding the renaming of a Bronx Street after Pfc. Moreno. Also, read about how the Iraq War came home, here. And, about honoring the fallen.)

Sammy Ravelo, born in the Dominican Republic. He served in the Navy during the Persian Gulf War, then joined the NYPD for 26 years, retiring as a lieutenant. First Responder during 9/11 and now runs a nonprofit supporting/advocating for veterans. Dominican Veterans of America.