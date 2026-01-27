WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: iraq | nouri al-maliki | trump | prime minister

Trump Calls Al-Maliki a 'Bad Choice' for Iraq's Future

By    |   Tuesday, 27 January 2026 04:17 PM EST

President Donald Trump weighed in on reports from Iraq with a social media post warning against the possible return of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, saying such a move would have serious consequences for the country and its relationship with the United States.

"I'm hearing that the Great Country of Iraq might make a very bad choice by reinstalling Nouri al-Maliki as Prime Minister," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

"Last time Maliki was in power, the Country descended into poverty and total chaos." Trump said, adding that if al-Maliki were to return to office, the U.S. "will no longer help Iraq," and that without American support the country would have "ZERO chance of Success, Prosperity, or Freedom."

The former prime minister was nominated this past weekend to return as Iraq's next premier by the Shia Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shiite political groups that hold a parliamentary majority. The alliance selected al-Maliki, leader of the Islamic Dawa Party, citing his past political and administrative experience as justification for their choice.

Iraq is currently navigating political uncertainty, economic strain and ongoing security challenges as rival factions maneuver ahead of potential leadership changes.

While no official decision has been announced, speculation about al-Maliki's return has circulated amid behind-the-scenes negotiations among powerful political blocs.

Al-Maliki served as Iraq's prime minister from 2006-14, a period marked by sectarian violence, accusations of authoritarian rule, and widespread corruption.

Critics argue his policies marginalized Sunni populations and weakened Iraqi institutions, contributing to instability and the rise of ISIS, which seized large portions of the country shortly after he left office.

Trump closed his post with a warning and a slogan-style appeal, writing, "That should not be allowed to happen again… MAKE IRAQ GREAT AGAIN!" 

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump weighed in on reports from Iraq with a social media post warning against the possible return of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, saying such a move would have serious consequences for the country and its relationship with the United States.
iraq, nouri al-maliki, trump, prime minister
289
2026-17-27
Tuesday, 27 January 2026 04:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved