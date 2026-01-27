Trump Calls Al-Maliki a 'Bad Choice' for Iraq's Future

President Donald Trump weighed in on reports from Iraq with a social media post warning against the possible return of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, saying such a move would have serious consequences for the country and its relationship with the United States.

"I'm hearing that the Great Country of Iraq might make a very bad choice by reinstalling Nouri al-Maliki as Prime Minister," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

"Last time Maliki was in power, the Country descended into poverty and total chaos." Trump said, adding that if al-Maliki were to return to office, the U.S. "will no longer help Iraq," and that without American support the country would have "ZERO chance of Success, Prosperity, or Freedom."

The former prime minister was nominated this past weekend to return as Iraq's next premier by the Shia Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shiite political groups that hold a parliamentary majority. The alliance selected al-Maliki, leader of the Islamic Dawa Party, citing his past political and administrative experience as justification for their choice.

Iraq is currently navigating political uncertainty, economic strain and ongoing security challenges as rival factions maneuver ahead of potential leadership changes.

While no official decision has been announced, speculation about al-Maliki's return has circulated amid behind-the-scenes negotiations among powerful political blocs.

Al-Maliki served as Iraq's prime minister from 2006-14, a period marked by sectarian violence, accusations of authoritarian rule, and widespread corruption.

Critics argue his policies marginalized Sunni populations and weakened Iraqi institutions, contributing to instability and the rise of ISIS, which seized large portions of the country shortly after he left office.

Trump closed his post with a warning and a slogan-style appeal, writing, "That should not be allowed to happen again… MAKE IRAQ GREAT AGAIN!"