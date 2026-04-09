Pentagon, Survivors Offer Differing Views of Deadly Kuwait Attack

Survivors of the deadliest attack on U.S. forces since the war with Iran began are disputing the Pentagon's characterization of a March 1 drone strike in Kuwait, offering new firsthand accounts that reflect the uncertainty and competing narratives often seen in wartime.

In exclusive reporting by CBS News published Thursday, members of the Army's 103rd Sustainment Command said their unit was left exposed at a port facility when an Iranian drone struck, killing six service members and wounding more than 20.

The Pentagon has declined detailed comment, citing an ongoing investigation.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth previously described the incident as a case where a single drone "squirter" slipped through defenses at a fortified site.

But survivors challenged that depiction.

"Painting a picture that 'one squeaked through' is a falsehood," one injured soldier told CBS News, adding that the unit "was unprepared to provide any defense for itself" and its location "was not a fortified position."

Accounts from those on the ground describe a rapidly unfolding and chaotic scene.

After an earlier missile alert and all-clear, troops had returned to routine operations when the strike hit.

"Everything shook," one soldier said. "Your ears are ringing, your vision is blurry, there's dust and smoke everywhere." The aftermath included "head wounds, heavy bleeding … and just shrapnel all over."

Survivors said the site offered minimal protection from aerial threats, highlighting the evolving risks posed by drone warfare. "From a drone defense capability, [the site had] none," one service member said.

The Pentagon has pushed back on elements of the CBS reporting.

In a post on X in early March, Assistant Secretary of Defense Sean Parnell wrote, "This 'reporting' from CBS is not true," disputing the characterization of the site as lightly protected.

"A Tactical Operations Center is not a 'makeshift office space.' The secure facility was fortified with 6-foot walls," he added.

Parnell said, "Every possible measure has been taken to safeguard our troops, at every level," and emphasized broader U.S. military posture in the region, stating, "We have the most extensive Air Defense umbrella in the world over the Middle East right now … and our military is dominating."

He also noted that "we've moved a significant number of our troops off the X" and said the U.S. would continue operations "in a way that honors our six fallen."

Still, some soldiers questioned decisions that placed them within range of Iranian weapons. "We moved closer to Iran, to a deeply unsafe area that was a known target," one said.

In the immediate aftermath, survivors described self-organizing rescue efforts under extreme conditions.

"It was chaos," another soldier said, as troops improvised medical care and transported the wounded using civilian vehicles.

Despite their criticism, several emphasized respect for those who served. "Those soldiers put themselves in harm's way," one said. "I'm immensely proud of them."

While some acknowledged that such attacks are an inherent risk of war, others suggested the outcome might have been avoided. "In my opinion, absolutely, yes," one soldier said when asked if the strike was preventable.

The differing accounts highlight the persistent "fog of war," where battlefield realities, official assessments, and emerging evidence can diverge as investigations continue.