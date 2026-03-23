Poll: Most Americans Say Iran War Going Badly for US

Most Americans think the conflict with Iran is going badly for the U.S., according to a CBS News poll released Monday.

The survey, taken March 17-20 among 3,335 U.S. adults, found that 57% said the war was going "very or somewhat badly," compared with 43% who said it was going well.

The U.S. and Iran threatened to target critical infrastructure Sunday as the war in the Middle East, now in its fourth week, puts lives and livelihoods at risk throughout the region.

Iran said the Strait of Hormuz, crucial to oil and other exports, would be "completely closed" immediately if the U.S. follows up on President Donald Trump's threat to attack its power plants.

But on Monday, Trump postponed strikes for five days, saying negotiations with Iran were "productive."

The war, which the U.S. and Israel launched Feb. 28, has killed over 2,000 people.

A full 63% of Americans surveyed by CBS News said the military conflict would make the U.S. economy weaker in the short term compared with 44% who said it would make it weaker in the long term.

Another 68% said the Trump administration has not clearly explained the U.S.' goals in its military action compared with 32% who said it has.

Additionally, 42% said the conflict would make the U.S. less safe in the long term compared with 36% who said it would make it safer.

Overall, 60% disapprove of the U.S. taking military action while 40% approve.

The rising cost of gas has angered many; 67% said that Americans should not be willing to pay more for gas during the conflict compared with 33% who said they should be.