Trump: Iran Has Proposal From US on Its Rapidly Advancing Nuclear Program

President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran has an American proposal over its rapidly advancing nuclear program as negotiations between the two countries go on.

"They have a proposal. More importantly, they know they have to move quickly or something bad—something bad's going to happen," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One after departing the United Arab Emirates, which was the last stop on his three-nation tour of the Middle East.

Trump did not elaborate on the substance of the proposal and Iran did not immediately acknowledge having it.

This report is compiled from Reuters and The Associated Press.