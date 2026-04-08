Vance, Witkoff, Kushner Head to Pakistan for Iran Talks

President Donald Trump is dispatching his Iran negotiating team, led by Vice President JD Vance, to Pakistan, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday, adding that the first round of talks would take place Saturday.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were also part of the team, Leavitt told reporters.

Leavitt said Vance had played a significant and key role on Iran since the beginning, and said conversations had taken place between top levels of the U.S. government and China.