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Tags: iran | peace talks | pakistan | jd vance | steve witkoff | jared kushner

Vance, Witkoff, Kushner Head to Pakistan for Iran Talks

Wednesday, 08 April 2026 03:04 PM EDT

President Donald Trump is dispatching his Iran negotiating team, led by Vice President JD Vance, to Pakistan, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday, adding that the first round of talks would take place Saturday.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were also part of the team, Leavitt told reporters.

Leavitt said Vance had played a significant and key role on Iran since the beginning, and said conversations had taken place between top levels of the U.S. government and China. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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President Donald Trump is dispatching his Iran negotiating team, led by Vice President JD Vance, to Pakistan, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday, adding that the first round of talks would take place Saturday.
iran, peace talks, pakistan, jd vance, steve witkoff, jared kushner
85
2026-04-08
Wednesday, 08 April 2026 03:04 PM
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