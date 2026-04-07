Iran Says It Has Accepted 2-Week Ceasefire

Iran's Supreme National Security Council said it has accepted a two-week ceasefire in the war.

Its statement said it would negotiate with the United States in Islamabad beginning Friday.

"It is emphasized that this does not signify the termination of the war," the statement said. "Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force."

President Donald Trump said he's pulling back on his threats to widen attacks on Iran. The president said that includes an array of bridges, power plants and other civilian targets — subject to Iran being ready for a two-week ceasefire and to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's latest threat over the Iran war hit a new extreme earlier Tuesday when he warned, "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," if Iran fails to make a deal that includes reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz.

The Republican president's earlier comments were swiftly met with condemnation from Democrats, some "Make America Great Again" supporters who have since broken with Trump, and the first American pope.

The two-week ceasefire plan includes allowing both Iran and Oman to charge fees on ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, a regional official said Wednesday.

The official said Iran would use the money it raised for reconstruction. It wasn’t immediately clear what Oman would use its money for.

The strait is in the territorial waters of both Oman and Iran. The world had considered the passage an international waterway and never paid tolls before.

The official, who had been directly involved in the negotiations, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.