Pentagon Preps 'Final Blow' Options for Iran as Trump Eyes Endgame

The Pentagon is preparing potential "final blow" military options against Iran, including precision invasions of strategic islands and possible ground operations inside the country as President Donald Trump weighs how to end the conflict quickly while avoiding a prolonged war.

According to U.S. officials cited by Axios on Thursday, the plans under discussion include seizing or blockading key Iranian positions such as Kharg Island — the country's main oil export hub — and islands near the Strait of Hormuz, including Larak and Abu Musa.

Other options involve intercepting Iranian oil shipments or launching large-scale airstrikes on nuclear facilities.

Some scenarios also contemplate deploying ground forces to secure enriched uranium sites, though such operations are described by the White House as hypothetical and highly risky.

The proposals reflect growing pressure on Tehran as diplomatic efforts stall and the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz remains threatened.

Officials say Trump is prepared to escalate militarily if negotiations fail, with additional U.S. troops, fighter squadrons, and Marine units already moving into the region.

At the same time, Iran has warned it would retaliate broadly against regional infrastructure if its territory is attacked.

The military planning comes as Trump privately signals a desire to wrap up the war within weeks, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Nearly a month into the conflict, Trump has told advisers he wants to avoid a drawn-out campaign and is aiming for a four- to six-week timeline, though officials acknowledge there are no easy options to achieve a decisive end.

Trump has oscillated between pursuing diplomacy and intensifying military pressure.

While he recently renewed interest in negotiations through intermediaries, he has also authorized troop buildups that would allow rapid strikes or raids.

He has indicated willingness, but reluctance, to put U.S. troops on Iranian soil, citing concerns about casualties and the risk of prolonging the war.

So far, roughly 300 U.S. personnel have been wounded and 13 killed in the conflict, underscoring the stakes of further escalation.

Advisers remain divided on the path forward.

Some push for a more aggressive campaign, potentially including regime change, while others emphasize the president's goal of a swift resolution amid domestic political pressures and economic concerns tied to the conflict.

Trump himself has at times downplayed the war as a temporary "operation," even as he warns Iran that the U.S. is prepared to strike "harder than ever" if no agreement is reached.

" They are 'begging' us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only 'looking at our proposal.' WRONG!!!" Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday morning.

"They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won't be pretty!"

With negotiations still tentative and Iran wary of U.S. intentions, officials say the outcome may ultimately depend as much on Tehran's response as Washington's next move.