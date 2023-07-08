Iowa Poll: Trump Expands Lead Over DeSantis to 23 Points

While Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis has long boasted a strong grassroots effort in Iowa, former President Donald Trump has added 8 percentage points to his lead in the state from June to July, according to the latest American Greatness poll.

Trump now leads DeSantis by 23 percentage points in Iowa after leading by 18 percentage points in May and 15 percentage points in June.

Most of the change is attributed to a rally back to 44% support after a 5-point dip by Trump in June (39%) before special counsel Jack Smith delivered his 37-count indictment.

But, notably, DeSantis has lost support in each of the past two months (24% in June and 21% in July) since getting 26% support in May.

Also moving the needle is Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who went from 1% in May to 5% in June and 7% in July.

Also, the poll analysis noted likely GOP primary voters who have a favorable view of DeSantis are still picking Trump by 14 percentage points (42% to 28%). Among those who have a favorable view of both, Trump tops DeSantis by 30 percentage points (55% to 30%).

"Voters prefer Trump over DeSantis to fix the economy, fight progressives in Washington, D.C., and sharing the concerns that voters have," according to the analysis. "Trump has a slight lead over DeSantis when voters are asked which candidate has the best chance of beating Biden: 35% say Trump has the better chance, while 30% say DeSantis."

The National Research Inc. polled 500 likely Iowa GOP primary voters July 5-6 for American Greatness, and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 4.38 percentage points.