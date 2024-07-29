Midwest Dems Vow to Support Iowans Seeking Abortions

The Democrat governors of Illinois and Minnesota have vowed to ensure that Iowans seeking abortions can have access to "reproductive freedom" after the Hawkeye state's strict ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy came into effect this week.

Iowa's ban outlaws almost all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which exceptions only for rape, incest, and medical emergencies in which the mother's life is endangered.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday called the law "disturbing," writing on social media: "Here in Illinois, we will welcome our Iowan neighbors for reproductive freedom and whatever care they need. Please know — as you work to maneuver around this dangerous and unjust law — we are here for you."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also wrote a social media statement expressing support for Iowans seeking an abortion outside the state.

"In Minnesota, we take care of our neighbors," he said. "It's just what we do. As our neighbors in Iowa are stripped of their fundamental rights, my message is clear: Your reproductive freedom will remain protected in Minnesota."

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, hailed the ban in a statement on Monday.

"Today is a victory for life. There is nothing more sacred and no cause more worthy than protecting innocent unborn lives," Reynolds said. "I remain deeply committed to supporting women in planning for motherhood, promoting the importance of fatherhood, elevating adoption, and protecting in vitro fertilization (IVF). Families are the foundation of society, and policies that encourage strong families will make our state and country strong for generations to come."