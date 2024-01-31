RedState: RNC's Lavish Spending Exposed

The Republican National Committee's spending habits reveal a pattern of lavish expenditures, including $1.5 million on floral arrangements, private jets, and high-end retail shopping, according to an investigation by RedState.com.

This investigation comes amid concerns of a cash shortfall at the RNC, prompting the executive board to authorize a $10 million line of credit for its 2024 budget.

Utilizing Federal Elections Commission data, RedState compared the RNC's spending with that of the Democratic National Committee from October 2022 to November 2023.

The analysis showed the RNC spending over $1,000,000 on management consulting, over $100,000 on media booking consulting, and nearly $300,000 on office supplies.

In the transportation category, the investigation revealed over $250,000 spent on services that included limousine companies, raising questions about the necessity and optics of such expenses.

RNC spokeswoman Emma Vaughn responded to the findings: "This story took several days of research, albeit sloppy research, to come to fruition yet the RNC was only given 60 minutes to respond.

"While that's an improvement from the last time this dishonest and biased reporter wrote a hit piece on the RNC, where she didn't give us an opportunity to comment until after publication, the disregard for the truth and transparency still oozes through.

"For example, our team just took less than 5 minutes to poke through the DNC's expenses, and found $3 million in 'consulting' and over $25,000 in beauty expenses. Yet, in RedState's initial email to us they claimed the DNC spent $0 on beauty expenses and only $100k on consultants. Do better."

RedState's investigation poses questions about the RNC's financial stewardship under Chair Ronna McDaniel.