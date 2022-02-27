Newt Gingrich: Biden's 'Disastrous Administration' Ending Post-WWII Security

With Vladimir Putin's testing of NATO and putting his nuclear deterrence arsenal at the ready, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said post-World War II security might be a thing of the past.

"All of this means the end of the post-World War II system, which had successfully maintained the peace worldwide for some 77 years," Gingrich told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y.

"We're going to see a much more violent world. And we're going to see the dictatorships being much more aggressive."

The blame is Putin's but President Joe Biden's administration has failed by adopting former President Barack Obama's team, according to Gingrich.

"Biden has the same team as Obama," Gingrich told host John Catsimatidis. "They were astonishingly weak when Putin took Crimea. There was no real consequence. When Putin cross the so-called red line in Syria, there was no real consequence."

"The same team that sent $1 billion in cash to the Iranians, which they then use to fund terrorism," Gingrich continued, "is trying to cut a [nuke] deal with Iran. They are failing in Ukraine. They are in danger in Taiwan. And there is a very high likelihood that they're going to sell out our interests Iran.

"This is a disastrous administration, whose only virtue is keeping us out of war by surrendering faster than the bad guys can demand."

Putin deserves the blame, too, for his imperialistic goal of reconstituting the old Soviet Union, but only because of Biden weakness, Gingrich warned.

"He's a little bit like a gambler who’s going to push see what the reaction is," Gingrich said. "If the West is as weak as it seems right now, he will push again, probably against the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — maybe against Poland.

"He really wants to destroy NATO and drive the U.S. out of Europe. He sees that as his job."

Also, China is watching, Gingrich concluded.

"The great danger right now is that Xi Jinping in China is going to watch how the weak the West is and decide the point has come to seize Taiwan," Gingrich said, "what China considers its 19th province."