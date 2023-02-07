Rob Finnerty: Thriving State-run Media Now in America

The further a society drifts from the truth the more it will hate those who speak it. —George Orwell

If you turn on your TV, things probably look pretty much as they always have.

When you scroll through your channel lineup, you probably don’t notice the subtle changes now taking place.

But make no mistake: changes are happening. Conservative news is disappearing.

In January of 2022, AT&T-DirecTV dropped One America News Newtwork (OANN) from its channel lineup, and with Democrats in control in Washington.

At the time, there was very little blowback.

Fast-forward one year, and DirectTV just did the same thing to NEWSMAX, the fourth highest-rated cable news channel in America.

In 2021, Democrats sent letters to Verizon, Roku, Amazon, Apple, Comcast, DISH and AT&T-DirecTV calling right-leaning networks "misinformation rumor mills and conspiracy theory hotbeds."

Apparently, that was the only unsubtle nudge AT&T-DirecTV needed.

This is exactly what happens in Russia and China.

Translation?

The media is wholly government-controlled.

In China, the government has the power to censor any information that it finds harmful to the nation’s political interests.

If that sounds deliberately vague, it is, and it is because it's meant to.

In China, when the government wants to propagate a certain message, officials take whatever steps they wish to keep the state empowered over the people, sometimes with horrific results.

In America, we call it "regime media," and AT&T-DirecTV just took a dangerous step in that direction, by completely censoring NEWSMAX, and action alienating half the nation.

If you subscribe to the most basic cable package offered by AT&T-DirecTV CNN, CNN International and CNN Spanish are all conveniently included.

What you probably didn’t know is that AT&T until recently owned Warner Bros. which owns CNN.

CNN, where viewers are told on a never-ending loop that climate change is an existential threat, MAGA Republicans are bad, Donald Trump is worse, and Democrats are the only party qualified to save our democracy.

NEWSMAX and OANN didn’t fit that model, so AT&T-DirecTV got rid of them.

George Orwell, the author of the chilling classic (predicting a dark, oppressive future) "1984," warned all who read it, about this.

When the regime media has the only seat at the table, the public hears only one side of a story, typically from trusted regime-approved "journalists" like Jeffery Toobin, Brian Stelter, Brian Williams, Chris Cuomo, Chris Wallace, Don Lemon, Jim Acosta, Joy Reid, and Leslie Stahl to name a few.

Journalists in other places, like NEWSMAX are not to be trusted and are branded as being "crazy," "heretics," or even "racist."

In China, there are two primary news networks serving a nation with over a billion people.

The government controls those, plus all social media platforms, and the rest of the internet.

Thus, what its citizens are able to read, watch and search are circumscribed.

Now AT&T-DirecTV is attempting to do the same thing here at home.

This is where and how it starts.

Democrats accused NEWSMAX and OANN of spreading "misinformation," which is actually just "information" that a political party disagrees with.

In a 12-month period, one of the largest cable providers in America has successfully eliminated two of the only conservative networks in the country for its audience.

If you crave the free flow of ideas and information.

Support NEWSMAX and support the First Amendment - and visit iwantnewsmax.com

Rob Finnerty is host of "Wake Up America" on NEWSMAX.