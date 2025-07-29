Interior Dept Cuts More Red Tape to Open Alaska Energy Production

The Interior Department, through the Bureau of Land Management, has withdrawn three policy documents that were intended to block energy production at Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve.

The move eliminates restrictions set up by the government's use of "special area management" policies, which the Trump administration said lacked a legal basis, hampered economic development, ignored the voices of Alaska residents who want to promote oil and gas development, and put a barrier up around "vital domestic energy resources."

"Alaska's resource potential has been held hostage for years by anti-development ideologues," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. "The Trump administration is delivering certainty for industry, opportunity for Alaskans and real energy security for the American people." Burgum added that the administration is committed to utilizing America's resources for the benefit of the country and national security.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy posted appreciation for the administration "taking into consideration the economic needs of Alaska and the US." The governor said, "I have no doubt we can develop our lands, including federal lands, consistent with the highest environmental standards as well as put thousands of individuals to work while contributing greatly to our energy security needs."

The Center for Biological Diversity cites environmental concerns in its fight against energy expansion in Alaska. The group posted on Friday about its opposition to the administration looking to pull more oil and gas from Alaska. "That could transform this one-of-a-kind landscape into an industrial oil field while unleashing more climate chaos."

Administration leaders gathered in Alaska in early June to review oil and gas production across the state. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said protesters claiming oil and gas production is dangerous to the environment and should be replaced with clean energy sources like solar and wind have not accepted reality.

Wright told reporters at the event that "You know, we hear terms like clean energy and renewable energy. These are inaccurate marketing terms," he said. "There is no energy source that does not take significant materials, land and impact on the environment to produce. Zero."