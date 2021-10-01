Psaki: House GOP Hasn't Shown 'Any Real Courage' in Opposing Infrastructure Bill

House Republicans haven't shown ''any real courage'' and have chosen to be influenced by ''pharmaceutical companies or other special interests'' or ''strong-armed by their leadership'' in opposing the bipartisan infrastructure bill, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday in a press briefing with reporters.

"They could come forward and support it as 19 Republicans in the Senate did, but instead they have chosen to be influenced by, whether it's pharmaceutical companies or other special interests or just to be strong-armed by their leadership, not to support legislation that many, including members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, suggested they may."

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich asked Psaki if the White House believes progressive lawmakers were to blame for the holdup of infrastructure and budget reconciliation bills.

"So, it just requires a majority to support legislation in Congress and we haven't seen any real courage from the Republican side in the House," she continued.

President Joe Biden on Friday promised that Democrats would deliver on the agenda as congressional leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, scrambled to build support for both bills.

"We're going to get this done," Biden told reporters. "It doesn't matter when. It doesn't whether it's in six minutes, six days, or six weeks — we're going to get it done."

Progressive Democrats have warned that they won't vote for legislation before striking a deal with moderates on the Build Back Better Act, which would expand the child tax credit and Medicare's ability to cover vision, hearing and dental care, combat climate change, fund community college and universal pre-K initiatives, and fund elder care and paid leave programs.

It would be paid for in part by tax increases primarily on corporations and the wealthy.

When asked whether there would be a vote Friday, Psaki said: "I'm not going to make a prediction on whether there will or will not be a vote. I'll leave that to Speaker Pelosi.''