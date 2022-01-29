×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: infrastructure | hutchinson | nga | trump | biden

Nat'l. Govs. Assn. Chairman Boosts Biden's Infrastructure Bill, Blasts BBB

Nat'l. Govs. Assn. Chairman Boosts Biden's Infrastructure Bill, Blasts BBB
U.S. President Joe Biden listens as Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) speaks during a video call with the White House Covid-19 Response team and the National Governors Association in the South Court Auditorium at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on December 27, 2021. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 29 January 2022 05:20 PM

Despite criticism from conservatives that President Joe Biden’s $1.2 infrastruture bill was too costly and contained funds for unrelated projects, Arkansas’ Republican Gov. and National Governors Association (NGA) Chairman Asa Hutchinson has no regrets for supporting the measure.

"The NGA supported it," Hutchinson told Newsmax Saturday between sessions of the NGA’s winter meeting in Washington, D.C., adding that his state will received $4 billion from the bill.

Like the 13 House Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill, Hutchinson made clear he was strongly opposed to the Build Back Better (BBB) bill that the White House has struggled to get through the Senate.

"There’s a big difference between the infrastructure bill and the BBB, with all of its social spending and which I’m against," he told us. 

Hutchinson did concede that there were parts of the infrastructure bill that contained things he didn’t like—"like some of the pro-union things in it which will be difficult in a right-to-work state such as Arkansas."

But, he quickly added, "a lot of us [Republicans] wanted and supported an infrastructure bill back in the Trump Administration."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Despite criticism from conservatives that President Joe Biden's $1.2 infrastruture bill was too costly and contained funds for unrelated projects, Arkansas' Republican Gov. and National Governors Association (NGA) Chairman Asa Hutchinson has no regrets for supporting the...
infrastructure, hutchinson, nga, trump, biden
202
2022-20-29
Saturday, 29 January 2022 05:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved