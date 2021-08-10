19 Senate Republicans Sided With Democrats on Infrastructure

A group of Senate Republicans sided with the Democrats on Tuesday in voting for President Joe Biden's infrastructure package. The bill passed 69-30, with 19 Republicans joining all Senate Democrats in voting for the legislation.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act totals 2,702 pages and includes $550 billion in new spending.

The 19 Republicans who voted for the bill are:

Roy Blunt, Mo.

Richard Burr, N.C.

Bill Cassidy, La.

Shelley Moore Capito, W.Va.

Susan Collins, Maine

Kevin Cramer, N.D.

Mike Crapo, Idaho

Deb Fischer, Neb.

Lindsey Graham, S.C.

Chuck Grassley, Iowa

John Hoeven, N.D.

Mitch McConnell, Ky.

Lisa Murkowski, Alaska

Rob Portman, Ohio

Jim Risch, Idaho

Mitt Romney, Utah

Dan Sullivan, Alaska

Thom Tillis, N.C.

Roger Wicker, Miss.

McConnell, the Senate minority leader, last week explained his intention to vote for the legislation, saying that ''infrastructure is exactly the kind of subject that Congress should be able to address across the aisle. Roads, bridges, waterways, airports — these things are not luxuries for the greatest nation in world history.''