Nancy Pelosi: US Has to Be 'Independent, Self-Sufficient' to Escape Inflation

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Sunday said the United States has to become “independent and self-sufficient” so the nation is less vulnerable to inflation, supply chain backlogs and international strains.

In an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” Pelosi asserted “there is a Putin price hike at the pump” currently, and that supplies are now affected “by COVID and supply chain problems that we have because of COVID, and also because of the war in Ukraine.”

“It's very important to make America independent and self-sufficient so that we're not as dependent on product coming from overseas, whether it's because of COVID or whatever else, but also because of not having shared values. So holding up our supply, using that leverage on us.”

Pelosi touted a bill to be introduced that will address the supply chain.

“First part of the bill we'll have $52 billion for chips. Chips are essential to our manufacturing here. Chips and semiconductors,” she said.

“The next part of it, $40-some billion are for supply chain concerns specifically, and the rest is about education and research… this will help bring it down.”

She also said this week, there are plans to bring onto the House floor legislation for market manipulation.

“We need to have a bright light of transparency on how companies are making big profits at the expense — and this is in the energy sector — at the expense of the consumer,” she said. “And we also are having same kind of hearings in the Agriculture Committee on how we can increase competition… so that we can lower food prices.”

Related Stories: