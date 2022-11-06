×
Tags: inflation | energy | midterms | budd

Rep. Budd: Energy Independence Key to Curb Biden's Inflation

(Newsmax)

By    |   Sunday, 06 November 2022 08:01 PM EST

Republican North Carolina Rep. Ted Budd, who is running for Senate, decried President Joe Biden's policies while arguing that independent energy is the path to curbing inflation.

Speaking on "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo," Budd said, "The problem is Joe Biden and his policies over the last few years have choked down supply."

The congressman pointed to economist Milton Friedman, mentioning his quote that "too much money chasing too few goods" as a principle that has "inevitably" lead "to inflation."

"These are all self-inflicted problems by Joe Biden."

As a solution, the congressman said, "We got to deal with American energy and [get] back to energy independence again. We've got to get back to rolling back regulations which have stopped housing projects, stopped building apartments."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Newsmax Media, Inc.

