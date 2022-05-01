Almost Everyone Worried About Inflation, Poll Shows

Ninety-four percent of Americans are worried about inflation, according to the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll.

Forty-four percent are upset about inflation, while 50% are concerned but not upset, with 6% saying the rising costs do not concern them.

The issue is expected to be a major issue in this November’s midterm elections, with skyrocketing prices harming the economic standing of many Americans.

Other results from the poll include:

Only about 28% of respondents approve of how Biden is handling inflation, while 68% disapproving.

Another 57% disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy more generally, compared to only 38% who approve. These numbers are particularly worrying for the president, as last year at this time he had a 52% approval rating for the economy.

Americans trust Republicans to handle the economy and inflation more than they do Democrats by a significant margin, with 50% saying they trust Republicans to do a better job on the economy, while only 36% having faith in Democrats on the issue.

Respondents had a similar view when asked about inflation, with 50% trusting the GOP to handle rising costs and only 30% having faith that the Democrats can do so.

Biden had a 42% overall approval rating, which is actually a substantial increase from the 37% he registered in the last survey in February.

Regarding the midterm elections, respondents were evenly split between the major party candidates in their district, with 46% leaning toward Democrats and 45% tilting toward Republicans.

Biden was also underwater for his handling of the situation involving Russia and Ukraine, with 42% approving and 47% disapproving.

The president did, however, have positive marks for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with 51% approving and 43% disapproving.

The poll was carried out by telephone from April 24-28 among a random national sample of 1,004 adults. About 75% were reached on cell phones and 25% on landlines. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.