CBS Poll: 67 Percent Disapprove of Biden's Handling of Inflation

Americans overwhelmingly disapprove of President Joe Biden's handling of the inflation crisis (67%), according to the results from the latest CBS-YouGov Poll.

There were 33% of Americans that did approve, though, which is just 11 points less than Biden's presidential approval rating of 44% in the poll.

There were 82% of American adults polled who have experienced the rising costs compared to just one year ago, while around 67% have seen items out of stock on store shelves.

Biden is struggling below a majority approval on a number of other issues, including race relations, the economy, and immigration. They combine to render a majority of Americans disapproving of the job Biden has done through his first 11 months in office (56%).

A 64% majority in the poll rate the U.S. economy as "fairly bad" or "very bad," with inflation being the No. 1 reason for 84% of those respondents, CBS News reported.

Despite the negative view on inflation, a majority (58%) approved of the passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The roughly $2 trillion Build Back Better budget reconciliation package passed the House on Friday, which was the final day of the poll, so they were not asked to respond to the approval on that one, CBS reported.

The CBS News poll was conducted by YouGov No. 15-19 among 2,058 U.S. adults with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.