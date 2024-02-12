Murray: Indonesia Dreams of Hosting the World Cup

OPINION

In the realm of global sports, soccer holds a unifying power, transcending cultural and geographical boundaries.

This power is vividly illustrated in the burgeoning partnership between Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, and Qatar, the smallest by population.

The collaboration, spearheaded by Aspire — a Qatari organization — and championed by Indonesia's Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, who is the leading candidate for president, marks a significant step in enhancing Indonesia's soccer capabilities at both youth and professional levels.

Aspire's entry into Indonesia is not just a venture in sports development; it is an embodiment of a broader vision.

This vision, shared by Mr. Subianto, aims to harness soccer's potential to shape Indonesian society and foster national pride. The Indonesian minister, a soccer enthusiast, sees the sport as more than a game.

It's a tool for societal improvement, an avenue for international recognition, and potentially, a stepping stone towards hosting the World Cup.

Indonesia hosted the under Seventeen (U-17) World Cup this past November and December with great success and the country is bringing the best and brightest from European soccer to develop its own national team to achieve the long term mission of competing in the Men’s World Cup.

This vision has proven itself.

In the 1980s, Japan brought Brazilian coaches to develop its national soccer program in order to compete at a higher level on the international soccer stage, and Japan’s national team has proven itself time and again in World Cupssince the Asian nation co-hosted the tournament with South Korea in 2002.

The narrative gains more layers when we consider the post-2022 World Cup landscape. Qatar, fresh from hosting one of the most prestigious events in global sports, is leveraging its experience to assist other countries to develop their soccer infrastructure.

Indeed, Qatar hosted a top notch, well organized tournament, creating a new standard on several levels, which now serves as an excellent example to emulate future World Cup hosts.

For its part, Aspire, known for its contributions to soccer at Real Madrid, will bring to Indonesia a wealth of soccer experience and expertise, particularly in nurturing young talent, as evident in its work in Qatar.

The partnership is a testament to the shared values and aspirations of the two countries.

On one hand, there is Qatar, seeking to build a legacy beyond the 2022 World Cup by exporting its knowledge and experience in soccer development.

On the other hand, there is Indonesia, eager to elevate its soccer scene to new heights.

The collaboration symbolizes a mutual understanding that soccer can be a powerful catalyst for social and cultural development.

Mr. Subianto’s vision for Indonesian soccer is ambitious and far-reaching. It's not limited to producing world-class soccer talent but extends to embedding the sport deeply into Indonesia’ssocietal fabric.

The aim is to make soccer a national passion, a source of unity, and a driver of social progress. Mr. Subianto’s personal affection for the game adds a layer of authenticity to this endeavor, reaching beyond his political profile and into the fabric of society.

Additionally, Aspire's program in Indonesia resonates with the Indonesian soccer community's desire to learn from Qatar's World Cup experience.

The program aims to set up similar systems and infrastructures in Indonesia to those developed in Qatar, thus facilitating a transfer of knowledge and expertise.

This initiative is significant for several reasons.

Firstly, it represents a unique form of soft diplomacy, where sports serve as a bridge between nations with different cultural and social landscapes.

The partnership between the smallest and the largest Muslim countries in the world through soccer is a powerful symbol of unity and cooperation.

With the success of the U-17 World Cup, Indonesia showcasedits passion for the sport and its organizational capabilities.

Secondly, the initiative has the potential to transform Indonesian soccer at multiple levels. By focusing on both youth and professional levels, it aims to create a sustainable model for soccer development, ensuring a steady pipeline of talent and a more robust soccer ecosystem.

This approach has the potential to improve performances in arenas around the globe, therebyfostering a sense of national pride and identity.

Indonesia’s vision of hosting a World Cup is not just a dream; it's a strategic goal that can redefine the country's position on the global sports map. It's an aspiration that goes beyond the sport, aiming to showcase Indonesia's cultural richness, hospitality, and capability to the world.

This strategic partnership in soccer being championed by Mr. Subianto is a bold step towards realizing a shared dream.

It's an endeavor that transcends the boundaries of soccer, aiming to impact societies, foster national unity, and elevate Indonesia's global standing.

As this partnership unfolds, it will be fascinating to witness the transformative power of soccer in bridging continents, cultures, and communities.

Bruce Murray is a former U.S. national team player. He represented the U.S. in the 1990 World Cup. In 2023, Murray served as a radio commentator for D.C. United of Major League Soccer. Previously, Murray played professionally in both the U.S. and Europe. He has played in and won the NCAA championships, and was an All-American. He was inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2011. Now, Murray coaches young athletes nationally, and previously coached at Harvard.