Federal Grand Jury Indicts Lawyer Who Represented Clinton Campaign

An attorney who represented Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign was indicted on Thursday for lying to the FBI, as part of Special Counsel John Durham's ongoing probe into the origins of the FBI's investigation into ties between Russia and former President Donald Trump's campaign.

The lawyer, Michael Sussmann, is a former federal prosecutor who represented the Democratic National Committee on issues related to Russia's 2016 hacking of its servers, the Times reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Sussmann's lawyers, Sean Berkowitz and Michael Bosworth, said in a statement their client has committed no crime.

The case against Sussmann centers on who his client was when he met with the FBI lawyer, the New York Times has reported. The FBI lawyer recalls Sussmann saying he was not meeting on behalf of any client, while Sussmann told Congress in a 2017 deposition that he sought the meeting on a behalf of a cybersecurity expert, according to the newspaper.

Durham, the Times reported, has obtained billing records from Sussmann's law firm showing that when he logged certain hours as working on the Russian bank matter he billed them to Democrat Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.