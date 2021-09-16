×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: indict

Federal Grand Jury Indicts Lawyer Who Represented Clinton Campaign

Federal Grand Jury Indicts Lawyer Who Represented Clinton Campaign
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 16 September 2021 04:38 PM

An attorney who represented Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign was indicted on Thursday for lying to the FBI, as part of Special Counsel John Durham's ongoing probe into the origins of the FBI's investigation into ties between Russia and former President Donald Trump's campaign.

The lawyer, Michael Sussmann, is a former federal prosecutor who represented the Democratic National Committee on issues related to Russia's 2016 hacking of its servers, the Times reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Sussmann's lawyers, Sean Berkowitz and Michael Bosworth, said in a statement their client has committed no crime.

The case against Sussmann centers on who his client was when he met with the FBI lawyer, the New York Times has reported. The FBI lawyer recalls Sussmann saying he was not meeting on behalf of any client, while Sussmann told Congress in a 2017 deposition that he sought the meeting on a behalf of a cybersecurity expert, according to the newspaper.

Durham, the Times reported, has obtained billing records from Sussmann's law firm showing that when he logged certain hours as working on the Russian bank matter he billed them to Democrat Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
An attorney who represented Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign was indicted on Thursday for lying to the FBI, as part of Special Counsel John Durham's ongoing probe into the origins of the FBI's investigation into ties between Russia and former President Donald...
indict
193
2021-38-16
Thursday, 16 September 2021 04:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App