PACs Target Indiana GOP for Blocking Redistricting Push

By    |   Friday, 05 December 2025 03:24 PM EST

A coalition of super PACs aligned with President Donald Trump is preparing a major effort to unseat Indiana Republicans who are resisting a renewed redistricting push, Turning Point Action announced Friday.

Andrew Kolvet, a spokesperson for Turning Point, said the group is teaming with other pro-Trump PACs to mount an "eight-figure spend" aimed at challenging GOP lawmakers who are "standing in the way of the president's agenda."

"We look at Indiana as a test case — and a cautionary tale," Kolvet said. "This is a high priority, and we'll work with local grassroots to make sure their voices are heard and their priorities aren't steamrolled by an out-of-touch elected class."

The escalation comes as Indiana House Republicans this week released a draft map that boosts GOP advantages across all nine congressional districts. On Friday, the House voted to back Trump's demand to redraw the boundaries, sending the matter to the state Senate — where its prospects are uncertain.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray has continued to oppose advancing a new map, saying support inside the chamber remains insufficient.

Turning Point's effort follows mounting pressure from House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., the White House, and additional outside groups urging Indiana Republicans to approve a new, more Republican-leaning congressional map.

