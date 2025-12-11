Indiana Senate Rejects Redistricting Proposal

Indiana state senators voted against a proposal to redraw the state's congressional maps, a rare rebuke of President Donald Trump by his fellow Republicans.

Senators voted 31-19 to reject the map, even though Republicans hold a 40-10 majority in the chamber.

The proposed map, which passed the Indiana state House last week, would have likely given Republicans a 9-0 sweep of the state's U.S. House seats in next year's midterms, when control of Congress will be at stake.

The new boundaries would have reshaped the two districts currently held by Democrats, including by splitting Indianapolis — the state's largest city — into four districts.

Trump has threatened to support electoral challengers to any Republican senators who refuse to vote in favor of the map.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, threatened that if the redistricting vote failed, federal funding would be stripped from the state.

"Roads will not be paved. Guard bases will close," Heritage Action wrote in a post on X.

"Major projects will stop. These are the stakes and every NO vote will be to blame."

Redistricting typically occurs at the start of each decade to incorporate new census data.

Last summer, Texas redrew its congressional maps in a bid to help Republicans pick up five seats in Congress to preserve their razor-thin majority in the House.

California voters approved a new congressional map that could give Democrats an additional five seats.

States such as Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio have also redrawn their maps to boost Republicans in Congress, while redistricting efforts stalled in Kansas.

Blue states like Maryland and Virginia have also initiated redistricting discussions.

Reuters contributed to this report.