Ind. House Releases Draft Congressional Map

By    |   Monday, 01 December 2025 11:58 AM EST

Indiana House Republicans unveiled a draft congressional map on Monday that would give the GOP an advantage in all nine of the state's districts, potentially netting the party two additional seats, Politico has reported.

However, the map's future remains uncertain as it faces opposition in both the state Senate and from public scrutiny.

The proposed plan makes its most significant changes in the state's Democrat-leaning districts, currently represented by Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Ind., and Rep. André Carson, D-Ind.

Marion County, home to Indianapolis, would be split into four separate districts, a move critics say dilutes Democrat voting strength in the area.

The draft map aligns closely with President Donald Trump's push for a Republican sweep in Indiana. State House Speaker Todd Huston has expressed confidence that his caucus could pass the proposal.

In addition, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., reportedly held a meeting with lawmakers over the weekend to rally support ahead of the upcoming vote.

Despite these efforts, the map faces hurdles. State Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, a Republican, has voiced opposition, and some GOP lawmakers have suggested focusing efforts on winning individual districts rather than redrawing boundaries.

Pressure on resistant lawmakers has intensified in recent weeks, including threats of violence targeting officials over the proposed redistricting, Politico reported.

The release of the draft map follows months of negotiation between the White House and Indiana lawmakers, including two visits from Vice President JD Vance.

The state House is expected to vote on the measure this week, with the Senate scheduled to review the plan next week.

Conservative group Turning Point USA has announced a rally at the statehouse Friday in support of the new map.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


