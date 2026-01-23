Trump Targeting Opponents of Indiana Redistricting

President Donald Trump vowed primary challenges against Indiana state Republicans for voting against redistricting the state through democratically passed laws for new lines, and state Sen. Travis Holdman is one of the bull's-eyes.

"I am hearing that Bluffton City Councilman Blake Fiechter, a True America First Patriot, is considering a primary challenge against 'RINO' State Senator Travis Holdman, in Indiana's 19th Senate District who, for whatever reason, voted against Redistricting in Indiana, in a District that I won by 39 points, which puts the United States Congress in jeopardy," Trump wrote Friday morning on Truth Social.

"Holdman and his RINO friends made Indiana, a State I love and have been very good to, the only State in the Country that essentially said they don't care about what happens in the United States Congress."

Texas' redistricting touched off Democrats to use their stranglehold on California to vote to overrule the state's independent redistricting commission. The House seats in the two largest U.S. states of California and Texas — dominated by Democrats and Republicans, respectively — could decide the House majority after the 2026 midterm elections.

"We could have easily picked up two seats in Indiana, so Holdman, an America Last politician, put our Majority in the House of Representatives at risk, thereby putting our Country in a very dangerous position in losing some of the magnificent gains that we have made over the last year, since I assumed the Office of President," Trump's post continued.

Trump issued a preemptive endorsement in the primary against Holdman, urging Fiechter to "RUN, BLAKE, RUN!"

"On the other hand, Blake Fiechter, a very successful Real Estate Broker, Proud Husband, Loving Father to three girls, and a Highly Respected Councilman in the wonderful City of Bluffton, has dedicated his life to serving the Community which he loves so much," Trump wrote.

"As your next State Senator, Blake would fight tirelessly to Protect 'Hoosier' Values, Promote our Amazing Farmers and Ranchers, Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Advance MADE IN THE U.S.A., Promote American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Support our Brave Military, Veterans, and Law Enforcement, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Safeguard our Elections, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment."

"Should he decide to enter this Race, and hopefully he will, Blake Fiechter has my Complete and Total Endorsement against RINO Travis Holdman."

The post included a polling graphic suggesting a dramatic shift in the primary race if Trump endorses Fiechter, with the challenger overtaking the incumbent. With Trump's endorsement, Fiechter flips from trailing Holdman by 34 percentage points to leading by 25 points, a 59-point swing.