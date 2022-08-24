Former Impeachment Lawyer Goldman Unseats Rep. Mondaire Jones in N.Y.

Former Democrat impeachment lawyer Dan Goldman defeated progressive Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., and other primary rivals in New York's 10th District.

Goldman, who served as the lead majority counsel during the first impeachment effort against then-President Donald Trump, was cast as the most moderate major candidate in the primary field for Tuesday's election in the 10th District.

With 92% of the vote counted by 8 a.m. ET Wednesday, Decision Desk HQ showed Goldman had received 25.76%, followed by progressive state Assembly Member Yuh-Line Niou (23.74%) and Jones (18.18%).

He was endorsed by The New York Times, and received backhanded support from Trump.

"Lawyer Dan Goldman is running for Congress, NY-10, and it is my great honor to Strongly Endorse him," Trump wrote last week on Truth Social. "I do this not because of the fact that he headed up the Impeachment Committee and lost, but because he was honorable, fair, and highly intelligent."

Goldman, heir to the Levi Strauss & Co fortune, funded his own campaign with roughly $4 million. That allowed him to focus on courting voters instead of donors, Axios reported.

He focused his campaign on issues such as democracy and Jan. 6, often mentioning his impeachment credentials.

Goldman told Axios that he was "focused a little bit more on the overarching ... unprecedented and existential threats we are facing," which, he added, "need to be resolved first, before we can focus on the progressive policies."

Because a chaotic redistricting process in New York carved out a brand new district in the heart of New York City with no incumbent, Goldman is expected to win the seat in the heavily Democrat district.

He would become the first new member of Congress most residents of the Manhattan and Brooklyn-based district have had in decades.

Goldman last month told Axios that he would aim to join House committees "that are primarily responsible for investigations and oversight, because that's what I have unique experience to do."

The restricting also forced Jones, who's representing the 17th District, to compete in the 10th District.