Sen. Rand Paul Declining Vaccine Because He Has 'Natural Immunity'

Having already contracted COVID-19, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said he is not going to get vaccination for the virus, because he already has developed natural immunity.

"Until they show me evidence that people who have already had the infection are dying in large numbers, or being hospitalized or getting very sick, I just made my own personal decision that I'm not getting vaccinated because I've already had the disease and I have natural immunity," Paul told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y., The Hill reported.

Paul was the first known senator to come down with COVID-19 in March 2020. Scientists have speculated – without empirical evidence – the immunity to the virus might not last after six months.

Still, Paul, both an ophthalmologist and one of Congress' stout conservative thinkers, defended one's right to refuse being vaccinated.

"In a free country you would think people would honor the idea that each individual would get to make the medical decision, that it wouldn't be a Big Brother coming to tell me what I have to do," Paul told host John Catsimatidis.

"Are they also going to tell me I can't have a cheeseburger for lunch? Are they going to tell me that I have to eat carrots only and cut my calories?

"All that would probably be good for me, but I don't think Big Brother ought to tell me to do it."

Earlier this week, Paul also warned Americans to "wake up" on the spending plans of the Biden administration and the "profound repercussions" it will have on the American economy, amid a 12-year high on inflation.

"When the [Federal Reserve] says this [inflation] is transitory, I think that's an excuse for government spending and borrowing," Paul told Fox Business. "It's sort of from the same kind of lexicon of 'deficits don't matter.'"

The influx of cash into the economy last year will likely be repeated this year, Paul warned.

"What you've caused is a massive misallocation of resources, a massive infusion of cash into the stock market," Paul said. "There is a time in which people wake up and say 'the emperor has no clothes.'

"And at that moment in time, you will discover that there's a lot of capital that's gone in the wrong direction, that demand is exceeding supply . . . because we've disrupted the normal marketplace."

Paul was referring the Austrian Business Cycle Theory, which predicts a "crash" when printing new money distorts economic conditions.

"I don't think it's as benign as people say it's going to be," Paul said. "I think it is going to have profound repercussions — and that we're just getting started."