NYC Mayor Adams Blames 'Far Left' for Inaction on Border Crisis

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tore into a faction of his own party on Monday, lambasting "far-left" Democrats for failing to address a record amount of illegal immigration at the southern border, the New York Post reported.

Adams also called out the "far right" after reporters pressed him outside City Hall about the construction of temporary housing for migrants sent over by Republican governors.

"The far right is doing the wrong thing. The far left is doing nothing. I mean, the silence — I don't believe the silence I'm hearing," Adams stated about the migrant crisis.

Last month, the mayor aimed at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending buses of asylum-seeking migrants to New York City in retaliation over the Biden administration's handling of border security.

"This is horrific when you think about what the governor is doing," Adams emphasized at the time, further claiming that some "families are on the bus that wanted to go to other locations" and were instead "forced" to go to the Big Apple.

The New York city government estimates that close to 16,000 migrants have arrived in the area since May, primarily due to Gov. Greg Abbott and Gov. Ron DeSantis' transportation schemes.

Adams said Monday that the city has recently seen an "unprecedented influx" of illegal immigrants, with six and eight busloads of migrants arriving "two days in a row." That has resulted in around 400 people entering the already-strained shelter system daily.

"That flow is beyond our imagination as a city. And what the agencies involved have been doing is actually while dealing with the crisis, managing the crisis, making sure that we are giving people the dignity they deserve," he proclaimed.