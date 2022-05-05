Rep. Buck to Newsmax: DHS' Misinformation Board 'Completely Unconstitutional'

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., told Newsmax on Thursday that the government should not decide ''what the truth is and what is not the truth,'' in a rebuke of the Department of Homeland Security's new Disinformation Governance Board.

''Let the people decide'' the truth, Buck said on ''Spicer & Co.'' ''We have a marketplace of ideas. We have always encouraged vigorous debate in the marketplace of ideas and to allow the government — a very left-leaning executive branch — decide the truth, is dangerous.''

The Colorado congressman also endorsed a letter signed by several House Republicans, including Oversight Committee ranking member James Comer of Kentucky, calling on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to provide documents related to the creation of the board, including the selection of Nina Jankowicz to lead it.

''The goal is to make sure the American public knows exactly how ridiculous Secretary Mayorkas is. Here's a man who has single-handedly allowed the numbers of illegal immigrants to skyrocket in this country, allowed the amount of fentanyl coming into this country to skyrocket,'' Buck said.

''There are so many mistakes on his watch, and now he goes and decides that he's going to start determining what the truth is,'' he added.

Buck also drew attention to Jankowicz's past positions and actions, including her denial of the Hunter Biden laptop story and the spread of critical race theory in schools across the country.

Mayorkas ''didn't know that she had taken these positions,'' the congressman said. ''He hadn't seen her TikTok videos. Who in the Department of Homeland Security is going to be fired over this? This is a major public relations disaster for the Biden administration, and Secretary Mayorkas should be held accountable.''

Buck, who is seeking reelection in Colorado's 4th Congressional District, faces Robert Lewis in the June 28 GOP primary, according to Ballotpedia. The general election is on Nov. 8.

