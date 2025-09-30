WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Admin May Revive DACA Program

By    |   Tuesday, 30 September 2025 03:17 PM EDT

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that began under the Obama administration could resume under President Donald Trump, according to a court filing made this week.

The Justice Department, in a document filed with a U.S. district court in Texas on Monday, said that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is planning to resume accepting and processing new applications for the DACA program, which was created in 2012 to protect immigrants brought illegally into the U.S. as children from deportation. DACA ceased to accept new applications in 2021.

In the filing, the Justice Department states that the government has a plan to process new DACA applications while complying with an order from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upholding U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen's ruling that the program is unlawful.

The appeals court, despite agreeing with Hanen that the Biden administration violated the law with a regulation that codified DACA, determined that his ruling was only applicable in the state of Texas.

The Trump administration plans to resume accepting and processing DACA applications once Hanen issues another ruling on the case.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 30 September 2025 03:17 PM
