×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: illinois | voter access | election day | jail | inmates | ballots

Illinois Governor Signs Voter Access Plan That Moves Primary

Illinois Governor Signs Voter Access Plan That Moves Primary
(AP)

Sunday, 20 June 2021 03:59 PM

Illinois’ primary election will be moved from March to June next year under a voter access expansion recently signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The new law makes mail voting a permanent option, allows jail inmates awaiting trial to cast ballots and makes Election Day in November a state holiday, among other things. The move is in contrast with other states including Texas that are moving to restrict voter access.

“With attacks on voting rights on the rise in states across the nation, Illinois is proud to stand up for a strong, secure, and accessible democracy,” Pritzker said in a statement Thursday.

The law took effect immediately.

Next year's primary will move from March 15 to June 28 because lawmakers decided not to draw new post-Census district boundaries for members of Congress until official Census figures, delayed by the pandemic, arrive later this summer.

Many changes continue or expand existing practices put in place last year to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Election Day would continue to be a state holiday and empty schools used as polling places. Also, Illinois counties would be required to establish at least one universal voting center to give voters alternatives sites.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Illinois' primary election will be moved from March to June next year under a voter access expansion recently signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
illinois, voter access, election day, jail, inmates, ballots
198
2021-59-20
Sunday, 20 June 2021 03:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved