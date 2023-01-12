Illinois State Rep. to Governor: 'We Will Not Comply' With Firearms Ban

State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Ill., has already taken a public stand against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's newly enacted ban on commonly owned semiautomatic weapons.

Shortly after Pritzker signed the law, which mandates that current owners of banned firearms register their weapons with the Illinois State Police, the Republican Wilhour responded: "We will not comply, and you're not going to do a darn thing about it, because the law, the Constitution, and the founding principles are on our side."

According to The Epoch Times, the new ban also involves "assault weapons" and magazines that hold more than 12 rounds.

On his Twitter account, Wilhour posted a Tuesday video of himself addressing the Illinois House floor.

"Never again will we allow our Constitution and our freedoms to be shredded by your political agenda. We don't trust you. Too may citizens in this state don't trust you. A government unchecked, a government willing to defy the Constitution is a government that is completely out of control," he said.

Pritzker's office has yet to address Wilhour's comment in public. But it did release the following statement: "For the past four years, my administration and my colleagues in the State Capitol have been battling the powerful forces of the [National Rifle Association] to enshrine the strongest and most effective gun violence legislation that we possibly can," the governor said. "I couldn't be prouder to say that we got it done. And we will keep fighting — bill by bill, vote by vote, and protest by protest — to ensure that future generations only hear about massacres like Highland Park, Sandy Hook, and Uvalde in their textbooks."

Wilhour isn't alone in opposing the new Illinois law.

Outgoing state Sen. Darren Bailey, a Republican, reportedly said this week: "I'll die on my front porch before anyone takes my guns away. My message to Springfield: If you want my guns, come get them."