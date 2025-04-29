Federal prosecutors have filed a charge against an Iraqi citizen, accusing him of illegally voting in the 2020 election, the U.S. Justice Department announced.

The DOJ credited the Department of Government Efficiency, created by President Donald Trump, for aiding the investigation against Akeel Abdul Jamiel, whom prosecutors said "knowingly" cast the ballot in Saratoga County, which is in northern New York, despite not being eligible.

The Washington Times reported that the charge was lodged on Friday by way of criminal information, which is often a sign that prosecutors and a defendant are working on a plea deal.

"Election security is and will continue to be one of the FBI's highest national security priorities, FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Tremaroli stated in the DOJ press release. "Americans have a right to expect free and fair elections and the FBI is committed to working with our partners to seek justice for anyone trying to interfere with the democratic process."

Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Erin Keegan stated that "this defendant's alleged crimes are an insult to the democratic process and demonstrate his blatant disregard for the sanctity of American constitutional rights. I commend HSI Albany and our law-enforcement partners for their success in this unified effort."