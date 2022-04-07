×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: illegal immigration | southern border | texas | psaki

White House: Texas Governor's Busing of Migrants to DC a 'Publicity Stunt'

White House: Texas Governor's Busing of Migrants to DC a 'Publicity Stunt'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at the daily briefing on April 7, 2022, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 07 April 2022 06:11 PM

The White House struck a dismissive tone on Thursday in response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's vow that his state would begin busing illegal immigrants to the U.S. Capitol, The Hill reported.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in a Thursday press briefing that the threat by Texas' Republican governor amounted to nothing more than a ''publicity stunt.''

''I'm not aware of what authority the governor would be doing that under. I think it's pretty clear this is a publicity stunt,'' Psaki said.

''His own office admits that a migrant would need to voluntarily be transported, and he can't compel them to because, again, enforcement of our country's immigration laws lies with the federal government, not a state,'' she added.

Abbott had announced the plan a day before to send immigrants who have entered Texas illegally into President Joe Biden's backyard via bus and plane, provided that they comply voluntarily and have been released by the Department of Homeland Security, according to The Texas Tribune.

''We are sending them to the United States capital where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border,'' Abbott said at a press conference, according to The Washington Post.

The move was in response to the Biden administration's decision to stop enforcing Section 265 of U.S. Code Title 42, a rule that permits the director of the Centers for Disease Control  and Prevention to limit immigration in the interest of protecting public health.

The rule has been in effect since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and is now slated to end May 23, USA Today reported.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The White House struck a dismissive tone on Thursday in response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's vow that his state would begin busing illegal immigrants to the U.S. Capitol, The Hill reported.
illegal immigration, southern border, texas, psaki
283
2022-11-07
Thursday, 07 April 2022 06:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved