×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: illegal immigration | florida | desantis

Ron DeSantis: Funds in Place to Move 'Illegal Aliens' Out of Florida

Ron DeSantis: Funds in Place to Move 'Illegal Aliens' Out of Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attends a flag-raising ceremony in 2021 in Juno Beach. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 12 April 2022 08:37 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to transport any illegal immigrants placed in Florida by the Biden administration out of the state.

A spokesperson for DeSantis' office stated that the transportation of migrants who entered the U.S. illegally out of the state was included in the governor's recent budget recommendations. In addition, the state Legislature's proposed budget includes $12 million for the Florida Department of Transportation to remove illegal immigrants from the state.

The spokesperson stated that ''the legislature delivered on this priority, along with many of the governor's other priorities to protect Floridians from the harmful impacts of the Biden border crisis.''

DeSantis, a Republican, has proposed relocating such migrants placed in Florida to Delaware or Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, although the governor's office said that sending them to ''other 'progressive' states whose governors endorse blatant violations of federal immigration law'' is also an option.

The governor's office said that ''it is not the responsibility of Floridians to subsidize aliens to reside in our state unlawfully; we did not consent to Biden's open-borders agenda.''

The state will have access to the funds appropriated for relocating illegal immigrants when DeSantis signs the new budget before July 1.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to transport any illegal immigrants placed in Florida by the Biden administration out of the state.
illegal immigration, florida, desantis
195
2022-37-12
Tuesday, 12 April 2022 08:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved