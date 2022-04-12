Ron DeSantis: Funds in Place to Move 'Illegal Aliens' Out of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to transport any illegal immigrants placed in Florida by the Biden administration out of the state.

A spokesperson for DeSantis' office stated that the transportation of migrants who entered the U.S. illegally out of the state was included in the governor's recent budget recommendations. In addition, the state Legislature's proposed budget includes $12 million for the Florida Department of Transportation to remove illegal immigrants from the state.

The spokesperson stated that ''the legislature delivered on this priority, along with many of the governor's other priorities to protect Floridians from the harmful impacts of the Biden border crisis.''

DeSantis, a Republican, has proposed relocating such migrants placed in Florida to Delaware or Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, although the governor's office said that sending them to ''other 'progressive' states whose governors endorse blatant violations of federal immigration law'' is also an option.

The governor's office said that ''it is not the responsibility of Floridians to subsidize aliens to reside in our state unlawfully; we did not consent to Biden's open-borders agenda.''

The state will have access to the funds appropriated for relocating illegal immigrants when DeSantis signs the new budget before July 1.