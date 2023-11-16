Omar Proposes Resolution to Halt $320M Weapons Sale to Israel

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., introduced a resolution on Thursday seeking to block the proposed $320 million sale of Spice Family Guided Bomb Assemblies to the Israeli government.

The resolution aims to prevent the use of these weapons, designed to convert unguided bombs into GPS-guided munitions.

In a press release, Omar, who serves as the deputy chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, emphasized the need to avoid supporting arms sales that could directly infringe upon "human rights" and undermine the "moral standing" of the United States globally.

The resolution, co-sponsored by Democrat Reps. Cori Bush of Missouri, Summer Lee of Pennsylvania, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Delia Ramirez of Illinois, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, has garnered support from various advocacy groups, including Amnesty International and Jewish Voice for Peace Action, according to the release.

Omar has vocalized strong opposition to U.S. military assistance to Israel during the ongoing conflict.

Alongside fellow progressives, notably led by Bush, she has urged for a comprehensive cease-fire in the conflict. However, the Biden administration and Israeli leaders have rebuffed this call for cessation, reported The Hill.

The New York Times reported that Israel has used the bomb kits in its recent military actions in Gaza, which the Gaza health ministry has said resulted in a death toll exceeding 11,000, including over 4,500 children. Ongoing attacks on hospitals in northern Gaza have hindered officials from providing up-to-date casualty figures, The Washington Post wrote on X.

Omar also highlighted that the U.S. already provides substantial military assistance to Israel, amounting to $3.8 billion annually.

She asserted that this financial support gives the Biden administration significant leverage over Israeli actions. Meanwhile, the White House has urged Congress to approve an additional $14 billion in military aid.

Omar stressed the responsibility of Congress to exercise oversight over arms sales, underlining the need for transparency and accountability in such transactions.

"It is the responsibility of Congress to exercise oversight over weapons sales," she said.

The resolution comes in the wake of a recent Bloomberg report revealing that the Biden administration supplied Israel with 2,000 Hellfire missiles, bunker-buster munitions, new army vehicles, and other equipment in recent weeks, according to an internal Pentagon list.

According to The Intercept, the administration has maintained a degree of secrecy regarding the weaponry provided to the Israeli military since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.