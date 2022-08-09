Rep. Ilhan Omar Holds Off Stiff Democrat Primary Challenge

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is now projected to have held off a centrist primary challenger in Tuesday night's primary, Decision Desk HQ projects.

A supporter of the "defund the police" movement, Omar was heavily challenged in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District against a former Minneapolis City Council member who has made rising crime an issue in the race.

Don Samuels' north Minneapolis base suffers from more violent crime than other parts of the city, and the moderate Democrat helped defeat a ballot question that sought to replace the city police department with a new public safety unit.

Omar has defended calls to redirect public safety funding more into community-based programs.

Samuels and others also successfully sued the city to force it to meet minimum police staffing levels called for in Minneapolis' charter. Samuels called Omar, one of the leading voices in the national progressive movement, divisive.

"She's had a lot of adversity already and pushback. I don't think her work is done, and I think she has a lot to bring to the table," said Kathy Ward, a 62-year-old property caretaker for an apartment building in Minneapolis who voted for Omar. "We've got to give her a chance."

Two other members of the progressive Squad in Congress — Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo. — won their Democratic primaries last week.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.