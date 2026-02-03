WH, RNC: Polls Back Trump on ICE, Reject Obstruction

A majority of Americans support President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement policies and cooperation between state and local authorities and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to new polling data shared by the White House on Monday.

"President Trump has been working tirelessly to Make America Safe Again, and the American people overwhelmingly support state and local cooperation with ICE to remove criminal illegal aliens from their communities," RNC Deputy Rapid Response Director Soni Patel wrote in a statement Tuesday, citing the polling data released by the White House on Monday.

"Despite obstruction from Democrats, President Trump has made our border the most secure in American history, encounters are at record lows, and the worst of the worst criminals are being taken off of our streets every day.

"Promises made, promises kept."

The recent Harvard-Harris Poll shared by the White House acknowledges a solid American majority approves of Trump's strong response to obstruction of ICE:

-Overwhelmingly backing the deportation of criminal illegal aliens (73%).

-States and cities should not be sanctuaries against federal law enforcement efforts (67%).

-Jails should hand over criminal illegal aliens for swift federal deportation (67%).

The poll also found broad opposition to Democrat-backed obstruction and protests, with 60% citing Democrat influence on ICE resistance and 57% opposing calls to defy ICE.

"These results expose the extremism of the Radical Left: While Democrats fuel lawlessness and chaos, everyday Americans stand squarely with President Trump to deport criminals, reclaim sovereignty, and restore safety," Monday's White House release concluded.

"The Trump administration will not relent in its pursuit of secure borders, safe streets, and an agenda that puts America First."

A separate Cygnal Poll also supports the Harvard-Harris findings.

"Voters see illegal immigration as a simple question of law and order," Cygnal pollster Brent Buchanan wrote in a statement. "The data leaves no wiggle room.

"Americans want the law enforced, they want illegal immigrants removed, and they punish politicians who try to block ICE from doing its job."

-73% agree entering the U.S. illegally is breaking the law.

-61% support deporting illegal aliens to their home countries.

-58% reject Democrats' calls to defund ICE.

-54% support ICE enforcing our nation's federal immigration laws.

"As Radical Left Democrats continue their reckless obstruction, two new polls resoundingly confirm President Donald J. Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration is massively popular with the American people," the White House release read.

"From mass deportations of criminal illegal aliens to empowering ICE as they enforce our nation's laws, Americans are rallying behind President Trump's agenda — and Democrats' extremism couldn't be more out of touch."

The Harris Poll and HarrisX polled 2,000 registered voters Jan. 28-29 for the Harvard Center for American Political Studies, and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 1.99 percentage points.

Cygnal polled 1,004 likely 2026 midterm general election voters Jan. 27–28, and those results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.09 percentage points.