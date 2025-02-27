WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ice | new jersey | migrants | detention center | caleb vitello | donald trump | contract

ICE Signs $1B Deal to Reopen N.J. Detention Center

By    |   Thursday, 27 February 2025 10:38 PM EST

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Wednesday that it will reopen the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey, after signing a $1 billion contract with a private global lender, The Hill reported.

The 1,000-bed facility will be used for federal immigration processing as part of the agency's expanded enforcement efforts.

"The location near an international airport streamlines logistics and helps facilitate the timely processing of individuals in our custody as we pursue President [Donald] Trump's mandate to arrest, detain, and remove illegal aliens from our communities," acting ICE Director Caleb Vitello said in a statement.

Vitello, reassigned last Friday to oversee all field and enforcement operations, will also manage ICE's new 15-year fixed-price contract with the GEO Group, a private prison operator managing facilities nationwide.

"Our company-owned Delaney Hall Facility will play an important role in providing needed detention bedspace and support services for ICE in the Northeast," George C. Zoley, executive chairman of GEO, said of the new deal.

"We are continuing to prepare for what we believe is an unprecedented opportunity to help the federal government meet its expanded immigration enforcement priorities."

GEO sued New Jersey officials in April 2024 over a state law barring public and private entities from contracting with ICE for immigrant detention.

In 2023, a federal judge ruled that the law was unconstitutional as applied to private companies, though the case remains under review by a federal appellate court.

According to legal filings, GEO currently holds contracts with ICE to provide secure residential care services at 20 U.S. facilities, with a total capacity of about 19,000 beds.

The company plans to invest $70 million in capital expenditures to enhance its detention capabilities, including $38 million for facility renovations, $16 million for GPS tracking devices, and $7 million to expand its secure transportation fleet.

"These additional 17,000 beds include our company-owned 1,000-bed Delaney Hall facility in Newark, New Jersey," Zoley said during a Thursday earnings call.

"We expect the utilization of these additional 17,000 beds could generate between $500 million and $600 million in incremental annualized revenues with margins consistent with our secure services own facilities, which average 25% to 30%."

The contract's announcement follows former Blackwater CEO Erik Prince's presentation of a plan to the Trump administration, proposing private sector involvement in mass deportation efforts.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Wednesday that it will reopen the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey, after signing a $1 billion contract with a private global lender, The Hill reported.
ice, new jersey, migrants, detention center, caleb vitello, donald trump, contract
385
2025-38-27
Thursday, 27 February 2025 10:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved